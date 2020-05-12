Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. CSFB lowered their target price on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Alembic Global Advisors cut Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. The company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $80.29.

Shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock stock opened at $60.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $58.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.47. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a twelve month low of $46.51 and a twelve month high of $129.06.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $720.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $692.41 million. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the technology company's stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,118,680 shares of the technology company's stock worth $192,538,000 after acquiring an additional 989,782 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the 1st quarter worth $1,195,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,331,783 shares of the technology company's stock worth $79,161,000 after acquiring an additional 34,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 52,468 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

