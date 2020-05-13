Xencor's (XNCR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR)'s stock had its "buy" rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $52.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company's stock. Canaccord Genuity's target price points to a potential upside of 56.39% from the company's previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on XNCR. Mizuho reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xencor from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Nomura reiterated a "sell" rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a research note on Sunday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Xencor from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xencor from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. Xencor currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $41.82.

Shares of XNCR opened at $33.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.00. Xencor has a fifty-two week low of $19.35 and a fifty-two week high of $46.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -31.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.39 and a current ratio of 8.92.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.28. Xencor had a negative net margin of 79.39% and a negative return on equity of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $32.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.33 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Xencor will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ronin Capital, Llc sold 26,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $756,564.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 644,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total transaction of $17,686,068.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Xencor by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in Xencor by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 14,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 3,643 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Xencor by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 546,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $18,801,000 after buying an additional 3,588 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Xencor by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $3,025,000 after buying an additional 33,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Xencor during the fourth quarter worth $1,764,000. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

