DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at Barclays

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Barclays from $42.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an "equal weight" rating on the medical instruments supplier's stock. Barclays's price target suggests a potential upside of 1.94% from the company's current price.

XRAY has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $49.82.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock traded down $1.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.24. The company had a trading volume of 133,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,215,852. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1-year low of $31.58 and a 1-year high of $60.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $38.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.17. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.03.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $873.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,539 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,719 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,811 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $3,441,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 89.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

