Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Price Target Raised to $48.00 at Wedbush

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Wedbush from $41.00 to $48.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Wedbush's price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.48% from the company's current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on YMAB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $41.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They set an "equal weight" rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $40.17.

Shares of YMAB stock opened at $39.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 15.60 and a current ratio of 15.60. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $14.16 and a 52 week high of $40.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company's 50 day moving average price is $27.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.14.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.04). Analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Pedro Claus Juan Moller-San purchased 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.22 per share, for a total transaction of $32,718.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 15,625 shares of the company's stock, valued at $269,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $117,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 38.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 353,935 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,224,000 after buying an additional 31,878 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,600 shares of the company's stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 303.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,433 shares of the company's stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 29,670 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $1,236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company's stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system, leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors.

