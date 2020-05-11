Insider Selling: Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Director Sells $617,892.20 in Stock

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Director Michael A. Smith sold 2,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.94, for a total value of $617,892.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,647 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,435,146.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock traded down $6.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $236.54. 17,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,608. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.85. Zebra Technologies has a 12 month low of $150.06 and a 12 month high of $260.40. The company has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 1.65.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 38.08%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

ZBRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northcoast Research downgraded Zebra Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Zebra Technologies from $203.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a "buy" rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Zebra Technologies from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Zebra Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. The stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $236.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 169.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 113 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.03% of the company's stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

Recommended Story: Gap Down Stocks

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected]

7 Energy Stocks to Buy On This Historical Dip

It may seem hard to believe, but the current chaos in the energy sector, and oil stocks, in particular, will pass. The novel coronavirus that has birthed a global pandemic is being compared to the Spanish Flu of 1918.



Of course, when you have once in a century event, it’s difficult to look back in history and make an apples-to-apples comparison to our current situation. This isn’t to minimize our current situation. It’s simply to say that the market is forward-looking, but it’s also emotional. And it also hates uncertainty.



In a typical economic downturn, demand decreases, and investors are advised to “buy the dip.” But in the current environment, demand has been destroyed. Millions of Americans are being asked, and in some cases ordered, to stay home. And this simply means that oil demand is down. And investors are looking at prices that are, in some cases, at all-time lows.



The trading app Robinhood is frequented by millennial investors. And according to the latest information, many investors are trying to buy the dip on old guard oil stocks. That may be a mistake.



But the energy sector is about more than just oil stocks. There are several companies that are holding their own in the current environment. And that means when the economy opens up, these companies will be well-positioned for further growth.



Currently, the volatility and uncertainty surrounding energy stocks make them a poor choice for growth investors. However, many of these companies in this presentation offer a secure dividend that, along with the potential for capital appreciation, can make them a solid play for income investors.

View the "7 Energy Stocks to Buy On This Historical Dip".