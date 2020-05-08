Zillow Group's (ZG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG)'s stock had its "buy" rating reissued by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $55.00 price objective on the technology company's stock. Canaccord Genuity's price objective points to a potential upside of 3.89% from the stock's previous close.

ZG has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered Zillow Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Barclays reiterated a "sell" rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Zillow Group from $80.00 to $35.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Zillow Group from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company's stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $47.53.

ZG traded up $4.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,259,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.81. Zillow Group has a 12-month low of $18.65 and a 12-month high of $66.96. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $35.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.99. The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.28 and a beta of 1.14.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.05 billion. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 11.13%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 147.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zillow Group will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $600,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Zillow Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,910 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Zillow Group by 33.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,225 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 14,484 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Zillow Group by 59.5% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 41,198 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 15,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Zillow Group by 124.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,193 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 8,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.97% of the company's stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

