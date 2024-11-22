Navigator's (NVGS) "Buy" Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating restated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 price target on the shipping company's stock. Jefferies Financial Group's target price indicates a potential upside of 22.55% from the company's previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on NVGS. DNB Markets began coverage on Navigator in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Navigator from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Navigator in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Clarkson Capital upgraded shares of Navigator from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Navigator in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Navigator presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Shares of NVGS stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $16.32. The stock had a trading volume of 173,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,548. Navigator has a 12-month low of $13.85 and a 12-month high of $18.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.02 and a 200 day moving average of $16.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Institutional Trading of Navigator

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVGS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Navigator in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Navigator during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in Navigator in the third quarter worth $92,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in Navigator in the second quarter worth $105,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Navigator by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,221 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.95% of the company's stock.

About Navigator

Navigator Holdings Ltd. engages in owning and operating a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. It provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, liquefied petroleum gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. The company also offers ship shore infrastructure and consultancy services.

