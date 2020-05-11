Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) CEO Sells $1,441,440.00 in Stock

Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 18,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,441,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE A traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $81.53. 809,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,928,507. Agilent Technologies Inc has a one year low of $61.13 and a one year high of $90.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.57. The stock has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical research company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Agilent Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.15%.

A has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $100.00 to $82.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a "sector perform" rating on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Agilent Technologies has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $80.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1,116.1% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 260.0% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 360 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 450.7% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1,425.0% during the first quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 488 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

