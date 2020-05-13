American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "American Assets, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns, operates, acquires and develops retail and office properties primarily in Southern California, Northern California and Hawaii. The trusts assets include retail properties, office properties, Waikiki Beach Walk property and multifamily properties. American Assets, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. "

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a "b-" rating to a "c+" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. The company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $48.50.

Shares of American Assets Trust stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.91. The company had a trading volume of 31,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,249. American Assets Trust has a 1-year low of $20.15 and a 1-year high of $49.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.01.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.40). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $96.74 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that American Assets Trust will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 12,085 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.94 per share, for a total transaction of $531,014.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 8,313 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.97 per share, with a total value of $340,583.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 65,410 shares of company stock valued at $2,605,135. 32.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American Assets Trust by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 15,842 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in American Assets Trust by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,565 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in American Assets Trust by 262,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,621 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Assets Trust by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 235,638 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $10,816,000 after acquiring an additional 84,421 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Assets Trust by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 770,416 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $35,363,000 after acquiring an additional 38,858 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.33% of the company's stock.

American Assets Trust, Inc (the company) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

