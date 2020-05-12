AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $105.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.63% from the stock's current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of AbbVie from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $98.50.

AbbVie stock traded up $2.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.81. The company's stock had a trading volume of 327,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,589,596. The company has a market capitalization of $123.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $97.86. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $78.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.74.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 24.77% and a negative return on equity of 165.18%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AbbVie will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edward J. Rapp bought 2,875 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.75 per share, for a total transaction of $263,781.25. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin bought 2,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.18 per share, with a total value of $149,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,744.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company's stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $1,352,805,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,796,744 shares of the company's stock worth $1,044,484,000 after buying an additional 4,490,046 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in AbbVie by 23.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,590,115 shares of the company's stock worth $1,416,380,000 after buying an additional 3,480,190 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 580.6% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,055,609 shares of the company's stock valued at $359,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,238,885 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,562,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.33% of the company's stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

