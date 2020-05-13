AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) Declares $0.42 Quarterly Dividend

AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th.

AmerisourceBergen has increased its dividend by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. AmerisourceBergen has a dividend payout ratio of 22.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect AmerisourceBergen to earn $8.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.8%.

Shares of NYSE ABC traded down $4.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.15. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,515,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,761,322. The stock has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.63. AmerisourceBergen has a one year low of $72.06 and a one year high of $97.50. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $86.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.45.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $47.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.90 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 48.85%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 5,262 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $473,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,091 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,528,190. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 5,263 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $473,670.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,092 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,528,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,529 shares of company stock valued at $2,911,869. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company's stock.

ABC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. The stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $102.25.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected]

20 Stocks Analysts Can't Stop Upgrading

As you know, a single upgrade from a broker probably won't be a major game changer for any single stock. But, what if there was a stock that had been upgraded by more than 10 different brokers during the last 90 days?



If ten different brokers have all upgraded a stock within the last few months and the price hasn't skyrocketed (at least, not yet), you would want to take a pretty hard look at it.



It turns out that there are actually 20 different companies that have been upgraded or had their price target increased at least ten times during the last ninety days by more than 10 different brokers. This slideshow lists those companies.

View the "20 Stocks Analysts Can't Stop Upgrading".