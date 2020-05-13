Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) Director Pierre Dufour Buys 1,070 Shares

Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) Director Pierre Dufour acquired 1,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.20 per share, with a total value of $37,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,700 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $271,040. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:ADM traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.87. 90,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,482,128. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.97. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a twelve month low of $28.92 and a twelve month high of $47.20. The company has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.94.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Archer Daniels Midland's payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Archer Daniels Midland from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Archer Daniels Midland from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $43.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 13.8% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 89,371 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 10,835 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 35.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 930,327 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,729,000 after acquiring an additional 242,544 shares in the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the first quarter valued at $993,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the first quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 8.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,350 shares of the company's stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company's stock.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

