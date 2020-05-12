Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a "c" rating to a "d+" rating in a research note issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ADS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alliance Data Systems from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. The stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $96.73.

NYSE:ADS opened at $43.02 on Friday. Alliance Data Systems has a twelve month low of $20.51 and a twelve month high of $159.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.15 and a 200-day moving average of $84.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.58.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of $4.52 by ($3.77). Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 40.98%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.79 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sharen J. Turney purchased 1,725 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.16 per share, with a total value of $52,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,568.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenneth R. Jensen purchased 6,630 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.55 per share, for a total transaction of $182,656.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 748,554 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,622,662.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 12,855 shares of company stock worth $373,883. Insiders own 2.80% of the company's stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 546 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,761 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,822 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter worth $5,330,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 923 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

