American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Price Target Cut to $69.00

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Cfra from $118.00 to $69.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a "hold" rating on the insurance provider's stock. Cfra's price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.09% from the stock's previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of American Financial Group from a "b-" rating to a "c+" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $100.00 to $74.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of American Financial Group from a "market perform" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company's stock. The stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $92.75.

NYSE AFG traded down $5.11 on Tuesday, reaching $58.43. The company had a trading volume of 357,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,678. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.89. American Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.01 and a fifty-two week high of $115.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks' consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 10.89%. American Financial Group's quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that American Financial Group will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AFG. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $2,593,210,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,461,546 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $242,585,000 after acquiring an additional 276,250 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,099,264 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $217,196,000 after acquiring an additional 154,734 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Group Inc. 401 K Retirement & Savings Plan lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. American Financial Group Inc. 401 K Retirement & Savings Plan now owns 2,562,525 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $280,981,000 after acquiring an additional 7,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,838,785 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $201,623,000 after acquiring an additional 204,999 shares during the last quarter. 65.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

