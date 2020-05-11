Albany International (NYSE:AIN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Albany International Corp. is a global advanced textiles and materials processing company. Albany International has two core businesses, The Machine Clothing segment is the world's leading producer of custom-designed fabrics and belts essential to production in the paper, nonwovens, and other process industries. Albany Engineered Composites (AEC) is a rapidly growing supplier of highly engineered composite parts for the aerospace industry. Albany International products and technologies help make paper smoother, tissue softer, and aircraft engines and structures lighter. "

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Albany International from a "b" rating to a "c+" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Albany International from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Albany International in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "buy" rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Albany International in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Albany International in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. The stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $72.00.

AIN traded down $3.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.37. The company had a trading volume of 143,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,049. Albany International has a 52 week low of $30.46 and a 52 week high of $92.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.50. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $46.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.76.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.17. Albany International had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $235.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.25 million. Research analysts predict that Albany International will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Albany International by 22.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,184 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Albany International by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 870,144 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $78,605,000 after acquiring an additional 12,699 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Albany International by 90.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,717 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 9,824 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Albany International by 226.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,127 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Albany International by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,956 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company's stock.

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, and dryer fabrics, as well as process belts.

