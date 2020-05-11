Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the transportation company's stock. Deutsche Bank's price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.43% from the company's current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AL. Barclays restated a "buy" rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine lowered Air Lease from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Cowen upped their price objective on Air Lease from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. TheStreet cut Air Lease from a "b-" rating to a "c" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $39.40.

Shares of AL opened at $26.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.56. Air Lease has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $49.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.02.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $511.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.71 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Analysts predict that Air Lease will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Cheryl Gordon Krongard purchased 3,000 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.62 per share, for a total transaction of $97,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Mccaw purchased 2,570 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.86 per share, with a total value of $99,870.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,921.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 8,345 shares of company stock valued at $296,243 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.88% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Lease by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,012,978 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $190,697,000 after buying an additional 927,182 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Lease by 146.5% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 1,443,550 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $31,960,000 after buying an additional 858,006 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the 4th quarter valued at $38,463,000. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Lease by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 1,096,218 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $24,270,000 after buying an additional 459,368 shares during the period. Finally, SCP Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Air Lease by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 880,000 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $19,483,000 after buying an additional 330,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company's stock.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

