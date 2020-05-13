Insider Buying: Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) Director Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) Director Marshall O. Larsen bought 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.36 per share, for a total transaction of $121,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

AL stock traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.96. 1,590,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,691,830. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Air Lease Corp has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $49.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 4.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.02.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks' consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.11). Air Lease had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $511.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.71 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The business's revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Air Lease Corp will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Air Lease's payout ratio is 11.79%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Lease by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Lease by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 27,757 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Lease by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 11,252 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Air Lease by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 20,095 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Air Lease by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,145 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AL. TheStreet downgraded Air Lease from a "b-" rating to a "c" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Air Lease from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Air Lease from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued a "buy" rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $39.40.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected]

7 Stocks That Prove Dividends Matter

Dividends can be an equalizing factor when comparing stocks. For example, you can be looking at one stock that is up 5% and another that is up 7% over a period of time. However, the stock that is up 5% pays a dividend while the one that pays 7% does not. That dividend factors into the stock’s total return. Therefore although the former would appear to offer a better return, the stock that pays a dividend may actually provide a higher total return.



Dividends are a portion of a company’s profit reflected as a percentage. However, this percentage changes with the company’s stock price. For that reason, a common mistake investors make is to chase a yield. But a company that pays a 4% dividend yield may be a far better investment than a company with an 8% yield. Here’s why.



The most important attribute of a dividend is its reliability. Getting a solid dividend one year has very little meaning if the company has to suspend, or cut, its dividend the next year. Investors want to own stocks in companies that have a solid history of paying a regular dividend. Another important consideration is a company’s ability to increase its dividend. This means that the company is increasing the amount of the dividend regardless of stock price. Companies that do this over a specific period of time have achieved a special status. Dividend Aristocrats are companies that have increased their dividend every year for at least the last 25 years. Dividend Kings have increased their dividends every year for at least the last 50 years.



In this presentation, we highlight seven companies that offer a nice dividend and the opportunity for decent growth.



Click on Continue to view the “7 Stocks That Prove Dividends Matter”.

View the "7 Stocks That Prove Dividends Matter".