Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Trading 4.8% Higher

Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB - Get Free Report) shot up 4.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $90.27 and last traded at $90.15. 728,975 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 3,047,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.03.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALB. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $188.00 to $178.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Albemarle from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and lowered their price target for the company from $145.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Albemarle from $124.00 to $109.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Albemarle from $115.00 to $78.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Albemarle from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $117.10.

The firm has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.54. The business's 50 day moving average is $86.91 and its 200-day moving average is $106.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Albemarle had a negative net margin of 6.72% and a positive return on equity of 6.38%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.33 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.405 dividend. This is a positive change from Albemarle's previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Albemarle's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.91%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,874 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 257 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in Albemarle by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

