Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Shares Down 5.6% After Insider Selling

Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) fell 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $91.45 and last traded at $92.08, 2,716,206 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 23% from the average session volume of 2,212,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.55.

Specifically, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 652,868 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.32, for a total transaction of $66,148,585.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 6,670 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total value of $676,271.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,235 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,862,746.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ALL shares. TheStreet upgraded Allstate from a "c+" rating to a "b-" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Cfra lowered their target price on Allstate from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Allstate from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine cut Allstate from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Allstate from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $115.00.

The company has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $9.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.38%. The firm's revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Allstate Corp will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 360.8% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 235 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allstate Company Profile (NYSE:ALL)

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

