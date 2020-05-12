AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Sidoti lowered their price target on the stock from $74.00 to $72.00. Sidoti currently has a buy rating on the stock. AMN Healthcare Services traded as low as $40.50 and last traded at $42.22, with a volume of 645552 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.50.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut AMN Healthcare Services from a "b" rating to a "c+" rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $81.00 to $62.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $78.00 price target (up previously from $73.00) on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cfra upgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. AMN Healthcare Services currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $64.83.

In other news, insider Ralph Henderson sold 954 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.78, for a total transaction of $74,202.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,036.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 6.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 256,084 shares of the company's stock worth $12,059,000 after acquiring an additional 14,801 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,437 shares of the company's stock worth $3,176,000 after buying an additional 35,522 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter worth $2,825,000. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter worth $644,000. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company's stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.31.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The firm had revenue of $602.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

