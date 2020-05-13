Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Price Target Cut to $140.00 by Analysts at Cfra

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Cfra from $189.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the financial services provider's stock. Cfra's price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.62% from the stock's previous close.

AMP has been the subject of a number of other reports. William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $202.00 to $153.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a "b-" rating to a "c+" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $158.50.

AMP traded down $3.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.02. 28,607 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,005,237. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business's 50 day moving average is $108.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.77. The stock has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.78. Ameriprise Financial has a fifty-two week low of $80.01 and a fifty-two week high of $180.85.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $1.53. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 40.26% and a net margin of 27.50%. Ameriprise Financial's revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 52,160 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $9,254,748.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,433 shares in the company, valued at $12,319,497.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,830,172 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,007,395,000 after purchasing an additional 192,198 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,387,878 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $397,100,000 after acquiring an additional 51,693 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,306,183 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $384,164,000 after acquiring an additional 76,704 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,962,139 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $326,853,000 after acquiring an additional 47,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,734,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.00% of the company's stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

Read More: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected]

6 Stocks to Help You Profit Off the Coronavirus PPE Boom

Every major global event brings with it changes to our national lexicon. Before the Covid-19 pandemic, few Americans knew what the initials PPE stood for. Today, virtually anyone knows that PPE stands for personal protective equipment.



At the onset of the mitigation policies, the goal of flattening the curve was being done to prevent our health care system from becoming overwhelmed. Part of that concern stemmed from a shortage of personal protective equipment. These are the masks, gloves, goggles and gowns that help protect medical workers against viral or bacterial infections.



As the novel coronavirus became labeled a global pandemic, the global mantra became to “flatten the curve” in an effort to prevent our healthcare system from being overwhelmed.



The United States is being referred to as being on a war time footing. Manufacturers that were already producing PPE have significantly ramped up capacity. And many companies are converting their excess manufacturing capacity to produce personal protective equipment.



In fairness, this may only be a reason for some of these companies to “keep the lights on” right now. But many of these companies have a good story to tell. And it’s that story that can make them solid investments in the future.

View the "6 Stocks to Help You Profit Off the Coronavirus PPE Boom".