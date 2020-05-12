Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Rating Increased to Neutral at Guggenheim

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) was upgraded by investment analysts at Guggenheim from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amneal Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $5.85.

AMRX stock opened at $4.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.27 and a 12 month high of $10.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.87.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks' consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.12 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 22.25% and a positive return on equity of 15.09%. The business's revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amneal Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Chirag K. Patel acquired 58,938 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.97 per share, for a total transaction of $233,983.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 40,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,769.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joseph Todisco acquired 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.62 per share, for a total transaction of $144,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 246,845 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $893,578.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 619,339 shares of company stock worth $2,074,576. 26.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $5,131,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 147.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,322,416 shares of the company's stock worth $6,374,000 after buying an additional 787,166 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $3,784,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 5,720.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 609,935 shares of the company's stock worth $2,940,000 after buying an additional 599,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 205.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 721,720 shares of the company's stock worth $3,478,000 after buying an additional 485,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.81% of the company's stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

