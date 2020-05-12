Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $5.21, but opened at $4.56. Amneal Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $4.43, with a volume of 2,309,280 shares traded.

The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.12 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 15.09% and a negative net margin of 22.25%. Amneal Pharmaceuticals's revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMRX. ValuEngine lowered Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a "hold" rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $5.85.

In related news, Director Paul M. Meister purchased 353,649 shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.19 per share, for a total transaction of $1,128,140.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,439 shares of the company's stock, valued at $476,710.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Chirag K. Patel purchased 58,938 shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.97 per share, for a total transaction of $233,983.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,748 shares in the company, valued at $161,769.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 619,339 shares of company stock worth $2,074,576. 26.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 270,657 shares of the company's stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 131,945 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,300 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $1,221,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.81% of the company's stock.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

Further Reading: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected]

15 Stocks that Insiders Love

An insider trade occurs when a corporate executive (such as a CEO, CFO or COO) that has non-public information about a company buys or sells shares of that company's stock. Company insiders are required by law to regularly report their stock purchases and sales to the SEC.



Tracking a company's insider trades is a metric that can be used to identify the direction that the company's executives believes that the company is headed. If a number of insiders purchase more shares of their company, they may believe that the company will have strong future earnings and that the share price will increase in the near future.



For example, if Microsoft's CEO, CFO and COO all recently purchased additional shares of Microsoft stock, that would be an indication that there could be unreported news that may positively effect Microsoft's stock price in the near future.



This slideshow lists the 15 companies that have had the highest levels of insider buying within the last 180 days.

View the "15 Stocks that Insiders Love".