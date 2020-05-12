Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. Sells 6,439 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Stock

American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 6,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total transaction of $1,533,190.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,838,643.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

AMT traded down $6.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $231.69. 1,852,479 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,369,875. American Tower Corp has a 1 year low of $174.32 and a 1 year high of $260.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.44. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $233.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.82.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.12). American Tower had a return on equity of 35.63% and a net margin of 24.55%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a positive change from American Tower's previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 13th. American Tower's payout ratio is 55.89%.

AMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Edward Jones raised shares of American Tower from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James upgraded shares of American Tower from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of American Tower from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. American Tower currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $256.33.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 92.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

