Cfra Trims AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Target Price to $50.00

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Cfra from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Cfra's target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.72% from the company's current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AutoNation from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and reduced their price target for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Benchmark restated a "hold" rating on shares of AutoNation in a report on Monday, March 23rd. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $50.00 to $28.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AutoNation from $13.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AutoNation from a "b" rating to a "c+" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $38.40.

Shares of AN traded up $1.77 on Monday, hitting $40.09. 103,865 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 916,756. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.41. AutoNation has a one year low of $20.59 and a one year high of $53.19.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AutoNation will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AutoNation news, Director Steven L. Gerard purchased 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.94 per share, for a total transaction of $39,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,110 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $244,033.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,536,641 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,118,000 after purchasing an additional 8,112 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 202,919 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,695,000 after purchasing an additional 36,170 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 54,773 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 20,447 shares of the company's stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 53,600 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.46% of the company's stock.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

