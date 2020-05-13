Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) SVP Sells $2,216,000.00 in Stock

Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.60, for a total transaction of $2,216,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,389,150.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kenneth Duda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 13th, Kenneth Duda sold 11,091 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.78, for a total transaction of $2,260,123.98.

On Thursday, March 12th, Kenneth Duda sold 1,089 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.99, for a total transaction of $184,030.11.

On Tuesday, March 10th, Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.42, for a total transaction of $1,924,200.00.

On Wednesday, February 19th, Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.62, for a total transaction of $4,512,400.00.

Shares of Arista Networks stock traded down $7.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $213.72. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,041,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.37 and a current ratio of 5.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.21. The company has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.13. Arista Networks Inc has a 52 week low of $156.63 and a 52 week high of $289.45.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $523.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.45 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 24.82%. Arista Networks's quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ANET shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Arista Networks from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Arista Networks from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. The company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $218.59.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 1,615.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 223 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company's stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

