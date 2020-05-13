Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO)'s stock had its "buy" rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

APO has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Evercore ISI restated a "hold" rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Argus reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $52.94.

Shares of APO opened at $44.16 on Wednesday. Apollo Global Management has a one year low of $19.46 and a one year high of $52.67. The company has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.59.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.11). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 43.43%. The firm had revenue of $433.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 486,519 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total value of $21,776,590.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 400,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $16,980,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,290,432 shares of company stock worth $99,180,810 in the last 90 days. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APO. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 91.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 975 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.68% of the company's stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected]

8 Stocks Under $10 and On Sale Right Now

During times of market volatility, investors are looking to get return anywhere they can. One approach is to find cheap stocks (i.e. stocks that trade for less than $10). It’s not surprising that many of the cheap stocks can be found on Robinhood. This trading app is popular among millennial investors. And those investors are willing to speculate on cheap stocks.



And it’s easy to see why. Buying 100 shares of a stock that is trading for $5 can seem to be a wise investment if the stock moves higher. After all, if the stock price increases just $1, investors can see a 20% gain.



But that is not always the case. In fact, it’s not usually the case. The trap that some investors fall into is believing that these stocks can be the next Amazon or Apple. And while they do offer a potential reward, they also carry significant risk. It’s important to remember that when a stock is selling for less than $10, there’s usually a reason. And in some cases, it means the stock is under selling pressure.



This is one time when it’s important to remember that inexpensive does not necessarily mean the stock is a good value. However, there are some quality stocks that can be found in the bargain bin. And for many of these stocks, the value is found in a solid dividend that can reward income investors.

View the "8 Stocks Under $10 and On Sale Right Now".