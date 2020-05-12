Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) CFO Sells $770,500.00 in Stock

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) CFO Dean A. Shigenaga sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.10, for a total transaction of $770,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 140,718 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,684,643.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE ARE traded down $3.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.20. 988,854 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,003,005. The company's 50-day moving average is $145.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.60, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.86. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 1 year low of $109.22 and a 1 year high of $175.74.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($1.62). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $439.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $415.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.20%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 147.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 205 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 194.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 221 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 209.2% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 235 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARE. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, March 9th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $195.00 to $163.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company's stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $130.45.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

