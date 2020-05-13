Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $41.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an "overweight" rating on the asset manager's stock. Wells Fargo & Co's price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.63% from the company's current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ARES. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $46.00 target price (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Management from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Ares Management from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ares Management currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $39.45.

Shares of ARES stock opened at $33.93 on Wednesday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $31.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.72. Ares Management has a 12 month low of $20.20 and a 12 month high of $41.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 89.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.27.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks' consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $411.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $369.82 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 5.60%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ares Management will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ares Management news, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 15,734 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $550,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,026,658 shares of company stock worth $36,096,726. Insiders own 151.62% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARES. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 4th quarter valued at $92,004,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,037,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Ares Management by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,218,076 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $43,474,000 after acquiring an additional 267,823 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ares Management by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 450,840 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $16,091,000 after acquiring an additional 186,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 42,126.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 144,413 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $5,154,000 after buying an additional 144,071 shares during the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

