Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) CFO Thomas Gerard Ondrof Purchases 10,000 Shares

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) CFO Thomas Gerard Ondrof purchased 10,000 shares of Aramark stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.99 per share, with a total value of $249,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,447.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE ARMK traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,705,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,016,358. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $22.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.69. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $47.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 0.70%. The firm's revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Aramark will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. Aramark's dividend payout ratio is 19.64%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ARMK. Citigroup upgraded Aramark from a "sell" rating to a "buy" rating and cut their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised Aramark from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank lowered Aramark from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aramark from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $36.42.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Aramark by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,218,376 shares of the company's stock worth $227,417,000 after buying an additional 18,445 shares during the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aramark by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 122,260 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,306,000 after buying an additional 7,480 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Aramark by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 238,537 shares of the company's stock worth $10,353,000 after purchasing an additional 14,680 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Aramark by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 48,984 shares of the company's stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 8,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 13,839 shares of the company's stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

