$256.11 Million in Sales Expected for Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) will announce sales of $256.11 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Adtalem Global Education's earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $252.21 million and the highest is $260.00 million. Adtalem Global Education posted sales of $254.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education will report full-year sales of $1.09 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research's sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Adtalem Global Education.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.06). Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 9.45% and a negative net margin of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $259.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business's revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ATGE. Barrington Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adtalem Global Education from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Adtalem Global Education from a "c+" rating to a "b-" rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $33.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATGE. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $330,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 650,232 shares of the company's stock worth $20,254,000 after buying an additional 16,838 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $427,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 103,714 shares of the company's stock worth $3,231,000 after buying an additional 31,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,622,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.20% of the company's stock.

Shares of Adtalem Global Education stock opened at $33.08 on Tuesday. Adtalem Global Education has a one year low of $19.76 and a one year high of $42.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.81, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adtalem Global Education (ATGE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected]