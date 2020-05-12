Athene (NYSE:ATH) Price Target Lowered to $45.00 at SunTrust Banks

Athene (NYSE:ATH) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at SunTrust Banks from $61.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the insurance provider's stock. SunTrust Banks' target price indicates a potential upside of 76.19% from the stock's current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ATH. TheStreet cut shares of Athene from a "b" rating to a "c+" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Athene from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Athene from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Athene from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Athene in a research report on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $42.36.

ATH stock traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.54. 540,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,680,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.94. Athene has a one year low of $13.37 and a one year high of $50.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.36.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks' consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.53. Athene had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Athene will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Martin P. Klein purchased 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.25 per share, with a total value of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,449 shares in the company, valued at $3,596,837.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Athene by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,669,203 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $91,070,000 after acquiring an additional 27,192 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Athene by 2.0% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 90,537 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Athene by 9.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 521,046 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $12,933,000 after acquiring an additional 45,575 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Athene by 8.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 159,061 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $3,948,000 after acquiring an additional 12,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Athene by 37.0% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,319 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

