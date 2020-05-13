Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) to Issue $0.41 Quarterly Dividend

Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.405 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th.

Avista has raised its dividend by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 17 years. Avista has a payout ratio of 82.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company's earnings fall. Research analysts expect Avista to earn $2.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.0%.

Shares of NYSE AVA traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.35. The company's stock had a trading volume of 475,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,728. Avista has a 1-year low of $32.09 and a 1-year high of $53.00. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $41.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.47.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Avista had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $377.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Avista will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avista from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Williams Capital upgraded shares of Avista from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Avista from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Avista from an "underweight" rating to a "sector weight" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $46.00.

In related news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 16,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total value of $783,520.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 223,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,927,067.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total transaction of $1,008,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 192,643 shares in the company, valued at $9,713,060.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,000 shares of company stock worth $1,842,270 over the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Avista

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

See Also: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected]

8 Tech Companies Set to Shine in a Social Distancing World

Telecommuting has been on the rise for many years. But it’s still not the norm. And that’s why, in the wake of our society’s call to flatten the curve of the coronavirus, more Americans find themselves in the unfamiliar position of working from home.



Aside from the mental and emotional challenge that some employees face from not having a defined workplace outside of the home, there are logistical challenges for businesses to ensure their employees can manage their work efficiently and effectively.



However, other Americans are sequestered, not by choice, but because they have no business to go-to for the time being. They face a different, unique set of challenges as more and more states begin to close bars, restaurants, and other social meeting venues.



It all happened so fast. And as an investor, it may be tough to think of investing in the market now, or ever again. But history favors those investors who have stayed the course even in the midst of a severe bear market that will quite possibly dip the economy into a recession. And that’s why we’ve identified 8 technology companies that are poised to have a breakout moment in this time of social distancing.

View the "8 Tech Companies Set to Shine in a Social Distancing World".