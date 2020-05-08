Piper Sandler Increases Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Price Target to $113.00

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $90.00 to $113.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. Piper Sandler's price target points to a potential upside of 18.10% from the stock's current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AVLR. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Avalara from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Avalara from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Avalara in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Avalara in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Avalara from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Avalara presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $100.03.

Avalara stock traded down $6.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.68. 1,153,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,246. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.08 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.61 and a 200 day moving average of $78.14. Avalara has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $101.76.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $111.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $108.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Avalara's revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Avalara will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $1,342,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Daniel E. Manning sold 12,949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $1,080,853.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,249 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,105,894.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,931 shares of company stock valued at $4,933,643 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company's stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Avalara by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,407,567 shares of the company's stock valued at $396,106,000 after buying an additional 1,149,766 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avalara by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,340,403 shares of the company's stock valued at $249,193,000 after buying an additional 44,211 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avalara by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,125,975 shares of the company's stock valued at $228,977,000 after buying an additional 55,883 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Avalara by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,542,381 shares of the company's stock valued at $186,229,000 after buying an additional 78,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avalara by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,021,605 shares of the company's stock valued at $148,083,000 after buying an additional 90,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company's stock.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

