Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is an asset manager. Focused on property, power and infrastructure assets, the company has assets under management and is co-listed on the New York and Toronto Stock Exchanges under the symbol BAM. At Brookfield they continually strive to ensure that they have sound corporate governance practices to maintain investor confidence in the way in which they do business. To ensure it communicates with there practices and commitment to strong corporate governance, they are proud to share with its Statement of Corporate Governance, Corporate Disclosure Policy, Code of Business Conduct and Ethics and other related information on its corporate governance initiatives and practices. "

Several other analysts have also commented on BAM. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $48.67 to $51.33 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $47.50 price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company's stock. The company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $42.15.

Brookfield Asset Management stock traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.00. 3,077,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,122,208. Brookfield Asset Management has a 52-week low of $21.57 and a 52-week high of $45.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.18. The business's 50-day moving average price is $34.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.32. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $17.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 122.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 663 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 40.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

