Nomura Instinet Boosts Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Price Target to $85.00

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Nomura Instinet from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a "neutral" rating on the technology retailer's stock. Nomura Instinet's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.10% from the company's previous close.

BBY has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised Best Buy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Best Buy from $88.00 to $74.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Best Buy from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $105.00 target price (up from $86.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $83.58.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $78.63 on Monday. Best Buy has a twelve month low of $48.10 and a twelve month high of $91.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.50. The company's 50 day moving average is $64.75 and its 200 day moving average is $77.38.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 49.17%. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Best Buy will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Best Buy news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,179 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $80,136.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,706 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,611,296.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hubert Joly sold 21,966 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $1,195,389.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 497,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,057,406.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,602 shares of company stock valued at $3,536,169. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,601,382 shares of the technology retailer's stock valued at $1,060,278,000 after acquiring an additional 783,926 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Best Buy by 3,234.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,132,941 shares of the technology retailer's stock worth $362,872,000 after buying an additional 4,009,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,714,964 shares of the technology retailer's stock valued at $325,549,000 after acquiring an additional 43,226 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,337,961 shares of the technology retailer's stock valued at $293,073,000 after acquiring an additional 329,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,080,001 shares of the technology retailer's stock valued at $270,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,359 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.60% of the company's stock.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

