Insider Buying: Brink's (NYSE:BCO) CEO Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Brink's (NYSE:BCO) CEO Douglas A. Pertz bought 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.60 per share, for a total transaction of $168,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,799,584. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Brink's stock traded down $2.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,732,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,042. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.21 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.65. Brink's has a 12-month low of $33.17 and a 12-month high of $97.12.

Brink's (NYSE:BCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.34). Brink's had a return on equity of 102.15% and a net margin of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $873.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $939.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Brink's will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Brink's announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Brink's's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.42%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BCO. ValuEngine raised shares of Brink's from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Imperial Capital dropped their target price on shares of Brink's from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brink's from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Brink's from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $88.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Brink's by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 616 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brink's during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brink's during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Brink's by 12,140.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Brink's by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 923 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. 99.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brink's

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

