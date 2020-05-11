Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Price Target Cut to $20.00

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley's price objective suggests a potential upside of 140.96% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bloom Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from an "overweight" rating to a "sector weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $9.71.

Shares of BE opened at $8.30 on Monday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $6.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.02. Bloom Energy has a 12 month low of $2.44 and a 12 month high of $14.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 3.24.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks' consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.30). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 1,384.87% and a negative net margin of 27.92%. The company had revenue of $213.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Bloom Energy's revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bloom Energy news, CFO Randy W. Furr sold 8,400 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $96,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,745 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total value of $31,430.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,301 shares of company stock worth $198,578 over the last ninety days. 23.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,600 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 38.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

