Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) Director Buys $150,714.00 in Stock

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) Director Julie Atkinson purchased 1,350 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $111.64 per share, for a total transaction of $150,714.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,546 shares in the company, valued at $395,875.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

BFAM stock traded down $6.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.33. 1,039,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,486. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a one year low of $64.23 and a one year high of $176.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.66, a P/E/G ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 21.66%. The firm had revenue of $506.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BFAM. Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,618,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,406,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,929,975 shares of the company's stock valued at $440,345,000 after purchasing an additional 449,511 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 568,907 shares of the company's stock valued at $85,503,000 after purchasing an additional 185,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 68.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 428,371 shares of the company's stock worth $43,694,000 after acquiring an additional 173,685 shares during the last quarter. 96.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on BFAM. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays restated a "buy" rating on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $80.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $112.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. The company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $126.29.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected]

