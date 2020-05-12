Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) EVP J Kevin Mccarthy Sells 10,000 Shares

Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $351,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,870 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,209,834.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE BK traded down $1.46 on Tuesday, reaching $32.99. The company had a trading volume of 6,566,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,592,260. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 1-year low of $26.40 and a 1-year high of $51.60. The company's fifty day moving average is $34.78 and its 200-day moving average is $43.43.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks' consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Bank of New York Mellon's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.85%.

BK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank of New York Mellon from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet cut Bank of New York Mellon from a "b-" rating to a "c+" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Bank of New York Mellon from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bank of New York Mellon from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $43.17.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1,205.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 509 shares of the bank's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected]

5 Stocks That Will Benefit From the Coronavirus

Investors are digesting the damage done to their portfolios in last week’s coronavirus-induced correction. There was no place to hide from the bears who bore their claws and shredded the market from its record highs. And the reality is there is probably more volatility to come.



Many companies had reported earnings before the depth and breadth of this outbreak became apparent. And that means that it will be months before investors get a chance to see how the true impact that Covid-19 virus will have on 2020 revenue and earnings.



For risk-averse investors, it may be tempting to take a breather from the volatility. But, as the market showed yesterday, the reward is there for those willing to take the risk. Still, for the next few months – and maybe longer – this will not be like fishing in a barrel. Investors will have to take a targeted look at which companies are well-positioned in this environment.



In this special presentation, we’ll show you five companies that address one of three areas that may benefit from the coronavirus. First, there are companies whose supply chains do not involve China. In theory this means their manufacturing should be less impacted from the virus.



Second, there are companies that are in the front lines of battling the virus. This can lead you into the biotech sector. And finally, there are stocks you can look at that can benefit from consumers taking safety measures to avoid getting the virus.

View the "5 Stocks That Will Benefit From the Coronavirus".