BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target Increased to $530.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $495.00 to $530.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an "overweight" rating on the asset manager's stock. Wells Fargo & Co's target price points to a potential upside of 9.10% from the stock's previous close.

BLK has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on BlackRock from $534.00 to $552.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on BlackRock from $386.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded BlackRock from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BlackRock from $515.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on BlackRock from $587.00 to $487.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $510.18.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $485.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $77.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.28. BlackRock has a 52 week low of $323.98 and a 52 week high of $576.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $458.46 and a 200-day moving average of $487.50.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.24. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.38%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.61 EPS. BlackRock's quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 25.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,600 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.36, for a total value of $795,776.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,300 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.35, for a total value of $25,045,005.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,145 shares of company stock worth $74,225,628. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company's stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 171 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in BlackRock by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 847 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 793 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company's stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Recommended Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected]

Analysts Hate These 12 Stocks

When a single Wall Street analyst downgrades one of your stocks, you might think they are just having a bad day or have an incorrect investment thesis. One downgrade typically won't have a significant impact on the price of one of your stocks, but what if a company was repeatedly downgraded by analysts over the last 30, 60 or 90 days? You would know something is seriously wrong.



Today, we are inviting you to take a free exclusive look at our up-to-the-minute list of 12 "Most Downgraded" stocks. These are true strong sell stocks. Analysts are abandoning them in droves and issuing rare downgrades and sell ratings. If any of these stocks are lurking around in your portfolio, seriously consider whether or not they still belong in your portfolio. .

View the "Analysts Hate These 12 Stocks".