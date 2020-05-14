BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Stock Price Up 2.1% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) traded up 2.1% during trading on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on the stock from $495.00 to $530.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the stock. BlackRock traded as high as $491.78 and last traded at $495.84, 3,183,330 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 215% from the average session volume of 1,010,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $485.80.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on BlackRock from $534.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Argus restated a "buy" rating and issued a $570.00 target price (up previously from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $495.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $482.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised BlackRock from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company's stock. BlackRock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $510.00.

In other BlackRock news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.31, for a total transaction of $1,497,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 88,799 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.98, for a total transaction of $42,355,347.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 146,145 shares of company stock valued at $74,225,628. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,445,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 206 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $77.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $458.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $487.50.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.68 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.38%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 25.65 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Company Profile (NYSE:BLK)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

