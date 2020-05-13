Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) PT Raised to $75.00

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Bank of America from $53.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an "underperform" rating on the bank's stock. Bank of America's price target would indicate a potential upside of 56.74% from the company's previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BMO. TD Securities downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from an "outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank of Montreal presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $84.57.

Shares of BMO stock opened at $47.85 on Wednesday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $48.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.46. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $38.31 and a 52 week high of $79.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $30.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.13.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.64. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,989 shares of the bank's stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 21,258 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,104,184 shares of the bank's stock worth $85,699,000 after acquiring an additional 391,594 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,685 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 6,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. 41.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

