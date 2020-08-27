Bank of Nova Scotia Expected to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.97 Per Share (NYSE:BNS)

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) - Stock analysts at Desjardins lifted their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report issued on Tuesday, August 25th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.97 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.94.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business's revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BNS. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays cut Bank of Nova Scotia from an "overweight" rating to an "underweight" rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $64.21.

Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $43.12 on Thursday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $41.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $51.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94. Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $31.94 and a fifty-two week high of $58.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be given a $0.6814 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia's previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. Bank of Nova Scotia's payout ratio is currently 49.53%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the bank's stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 47.33% of the company's stock.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

