Mizuho Raises BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) Price Target to $14.00

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Mizuho from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Mizuho's target price indicates a potential upside of 18.14% from the company's current price.

BPMP has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BP Midstream Partners from a "neutral" rating to an "underweight" rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $11.50 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of BP Midstream Partners from a "c" rating to a "d-" rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company's stock. BP Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $14.38.

Shares of BP Midstream Partners stock opened at $11.85 on Monday. BP Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $6.41 and a 52-week high of $17.08. The company has a quick ratio of 11.61, a current ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $9.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. BP Midstream Partners had a net margin of 133.74% and a return on equity of 75.58%. The business had revenue of $30.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that BP Midstream Partners will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 21.2% during the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 4,048,856 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,695,000 after buying an additional 709,187 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 362.5% during the fourth quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 216,174 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,374,000 after buying an additional 169,430 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 707,009 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,037,000 after buying an additional 123,695 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 5,771.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 84,378 shares of the company's stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 82,941 shares during the period. Finally, Heronetta Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 51.8% during the first quarter. Heronetta Management L.P. now owns 187,300 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 63,900 shares during the period. 42.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BP Midstream Partners Company Profile

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns an onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, refined product terminalling system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in five offshore crude oil pipeline systems.

