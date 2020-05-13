Insider Selling: Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) CFO Sells 98,336 Shares of Stock

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) CFO James M. Young sold 98,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.46, for a total transaction of $11,747,218.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,198,420.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

BR stock traded down $4.60 on Wednesday, hitting $113.25. 454,134 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 974,032. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.05 and a 200-day moving average of $116.02. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.90 and a 1-year high of $136.99. The stock has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks' consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 46.99%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Broadridge Financial Solutions's payout ratio is 46.35%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 146.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 200 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 273 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company's stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. The company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $132.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

