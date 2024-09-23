Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) Shares Gap Down to $5.36

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR - Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.36, but opened at $5.25. Banco Santander (Brasil) shares last traded at $5.22, with a volume of 34,660 shares traded.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.38.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.0783 per share. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 25th. Banco Santander (Brasil)'s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Santander (Brasil)

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,064,000. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 24.3% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 16,137 shares of the bank's stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 220.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,095 shares of the bank's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,878 shares during the period. Vinland Capital Management Gestora de Recursos LTDA. purchased a new position in Banco Santander (Brasil) during the fourth quarter valued at $655,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the bank's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Company Profile

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking segments. It offers local loans, commercial financing options, development bank funds, and cash management services; export and import financing, guarantees, structuring of asset services.

