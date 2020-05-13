Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Price Target Raised to $42.00

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Argus from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the medical equipment provider's stock. Argus' target price indicates a potential upside of 18.16% from the company's current price.

BSX has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company's stock. The stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $44.20.

Shares of NYSE BSX traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.55. The company's stock had a trading volume of 3,118,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,111,191. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.92. Boston Scientific has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $46.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.95.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). Boston Scientific had a net margin of 39.75% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 20,463 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $860,059.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,537,341.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 4,122 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $169,620.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,540 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,339,021. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,889 shares of company stock valued at $1,655,745. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,473 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 320,578 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $10,460,000 after acquiring an additional 15,235 shares during the last quarter. King Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $620,000. Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 2,682,666 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $87,535,000 after acquiring an additional 339,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 14,153 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company's stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

Further Reading: Return On Assets

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected]

20 Stocks Analysts Can't Stop Upgrading

As you know, a single upgrade from a broker probably won't be a major game changer for any single stock. But, what if there was a stock that had been upgraded by more than 10 different brokers during the last 90 days?



If ten different brokers have all upgraded a stock within the last few months and the price hasn't skyrocketed (at least, not yet), you would want to take a pretty hard look at it.



It turns out that there are actually 20 different companies that have been upgraded or had their price target increased at least ten times during the last ninety days by more than 10 different brokers. This slideshow lists those companies.

View the "20 Stocks Analysts Can't Stop Upgrading".