Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD)'s stock had its "equal weight" rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

BUD has been the topic of several other research reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They set an "underperform" rating on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They set an "underperform" rating on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a "neutral" rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. Anheuser Busch Inbev presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $83.25.

Anheuser Busch Inbev stock traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.94. The company had a trading volume of 136,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,693,514. The firm has a market cap of $87.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Anheuser Busch Inbev has a one year low of $32.58 and a one year high of $102.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.55 and a 200 day moving average of $66.88.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.24). Anheuser Busch Inbev had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Anheuser Busch Inbev will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AR Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. AR Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the consumer goods maker's stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,346 shares of the consumer goods maker's stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 77,857 shares of the consumer goods maker's stock worth $6,408,000 after purchasing an additional 20,768 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the consumer goods maker's stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 216.7% in the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the consumer goods maker's stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.35% of the company's stock.

Anheuser Busch Inbev Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

