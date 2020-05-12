KeyCorp Increases Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Price Target to $2,105.00

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $1,968.00 to $2,105.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. KeyCorp's target price suggests a potential upside of 5.17% from the company's previous close.

CABO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Cable One from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cable One from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Cowen initiated coverage on Cable One in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $1,600.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley cut Cable One from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1,490.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cable One from $1,240.00 to $1,367.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $1,589.57.

Shares of NYSE:CABO traded up $91.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,001.50. The stock had a trading volume of 394 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,205. Cable One has a 1-year low of $1,031.39 and a 1-year high of $1,976.23. The stock has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 63.70 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,681.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,580.64.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $12.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks' consensus estimate of $9.40 by $2.65. Cable One had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $321.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.78 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cable One will post 40.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 691 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,210.00, for a total transaction of $836,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,915,690. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 753 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,709.34, for a total transaction of $1,287,133.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,889 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,356,963.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,578 shares of company stock worth $8,872,547 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cable One by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the company's stock worth $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cable One by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 123,354 shares of the company's stock worth $202,795,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cable One by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the company's stock worth $7,686,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in Cable One by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the company's stock worth $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in Cable One by 9,500.0% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 480 shares of the company's stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company's stock.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

